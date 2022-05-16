 Skip to main content
Monday Weather: Winds shift, warm and muggy conditions expected, more showers on the way

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Warm and humid conditions with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and scattered showers. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with daytime sea breezes.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, numerous showers over Kaua'i and O'ahu. Lows 67 to 72. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with overnight land breezes.

Warm and humid conditions with increasing rainfall chances are expected as an out of season upper disturbance and front move into the area Tuesday through Wednesday. Winds will diminish and shift out of the south to southeast direction. This will result in afternoon showers forming over our dry leeward areas where sea breezes form and along southeast facing slopes. More widespread rainfall with embedded locally heavy showers and a few storms are possible over the western end of the state Tuesday night through midweek. Conditions should begin to improve by the weekend.

The current small south swell may provide a slight bump in surf along south facing shores through early Tuesday. A larger south swell will likely arrive Tuesday, and peak on Wednesday, with surf heights close to, or just above the summer average. This south swell will gradually lower from late Thursday through Saturday. The current modest surf along east facing shores will gradually lower through Tuesday due to the weaker winds. Surf will remain nearly flat along most north and west facing shores into Wednesday. A small northwest swell may arrive late Wednesday night, and peak on Thursday.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

