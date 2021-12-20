Monday Weather: Wet and Windy Trades

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, and seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu
Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island
Southeast Waters, and Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Partly sunny and locally windy. Showers likely windward and mauka. Scattered showers leeward. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 15 to 30 mph.
Tonight through Thursday...Mostly cloudy and locally windy. showers likely windward and mauka. Scattered showers leeward. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 74 to 80. East winds 15 to 30 mph.
A surface high-pressure system building far north of the state will provide a windy and wet trade wind weather pattern across the islands through mid-week. Expect numerous trade showers over most windward and mauka sections. The gusty trade winds will carry scattered trade showers over to leeward sections of some of the smaller islands. Clouds and showers, some with locally heavy rainfall, will also likely develop over leeward sections of the Big Island each afternoon. The trade winds may weaken as we head into the Christmas Holiday Weekend.
While the fetch of trade winds to the E of the islands is somewhat limited, short- and medium-period wind waves/swells will be arriving from the NE and NNE over the day or two, due to the strong high, and the strong gradient between it and a slow-moving, gale-force low off the U.S. W coast. This will result in increased seas, with rough and choppy surf along shores exposed to the N and E. Surf along exposed E facing shores may become large enough to warrant a High Surf Advisory by tonight or Tuesday. Very little swell energy from the NW is expected this week, but a small pulse of swell will persist through today, with another pulse possible Thursday and Friday.