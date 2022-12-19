Monday Weather: Wet and windy, High Surf Warning

Flood Watch through late tonight Kaua'i County, O'ahu and Maui County
High Wind Warning until 6 am Tuesday for Haleakala Summit
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN HAWAII THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES HONOLULU KAUAI THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HONOLULU AND LIHUE. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS. SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... ...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with localized gusts up to 60 mph. Especially along north and east slopes of mountains. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly. &&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH TONIGHT... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A strong front will move across the main Hawaiian Islands, and generate periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms through tonight. Although individual showers will tend to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will lead to increased potential for flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor the latest forecast, and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Oahu through 800 AM HST... At 730 AM HST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waianae, or 26 miles west of Honolulu, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Hauula, Mililani, Wahiawa, Schofield Barracks, Kaneohe Marine Base, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Kailua, Kaneohe, Waianae, Kunia, Wheeler Field, Waikele, Waikane, Waiahole, Aiea, Nanakuli, Pearl City and Waipahu. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM HST for Hawaii. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 15 to 20 feet. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS KAUAI NORTHWEST WATERS KAUAI WINDWARD WATERS KAUAI LEEWARD WATERS KAUAI CHANNEL OAHU WINDWARD WATERS OAHU LEEWARD WATERS KAIWI CHANNEL A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS. SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Kauai Channel... Kauai Leeward Waters... Kauai Northwest Waters... Kauai Windward Waters... Oahu Leeward Waters... Oahu Windward Waters... * Until 745 AM HST. * At 544 AM HST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts and large hail were located over the Kauai Channel, with additional storms advancing eastward toward the Oahu Windward and Leeward waters. HAZARD...Waterspouts, Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots, and large hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Large hail could result in structural damage. * Locations impacted include... Nawiliwili Harbor, FAD Buoy CK, FAD Buoy EK, Southern Tip of Niihau, FAD Buoy J, Kukuiula Harbor, FAD Buoy CO and FAD Buoy WK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for gusty winds, steep and fast-building seas, and blinding downpours. Stay low or go below, and make sure all on board are wearing life jackets. && A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM HST for; Hawaii.; WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE; HAIL...>.75IN; WIND...49KTS
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Today, windy and wet with scattered thunderstorms. Some Thunderstorms may produce damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall Possible. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph With gusts to 60 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered thunderstorms with numerous showers through the night. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 20 To 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
Numerous showers, heavy at times, and thunderstorms will continue today as a Kona storm moves through the region. Bands of strong thunderstorms are moving through islands ahead of a vigorous cold front that will sweep across the state from northwest to southeast today. These stronger thunderstorms may become severe with strong winds and the potential for hail. Strong southwesterly kona winds will increase ahead of the cold front, with the strongest wind speeds forecast for communities along the down wind north and east slopes of mountain areas. Periods of heavy rain with this storm may produce flash flooding in some areas. Weather conditions will improve over the western islands later this afternoon and evening and improve across the rest of the state by Tuesday morning. Fair weather and light winds expected from Wednesday through the weekend.
High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores Kaua'i County to Maui
The strong low pushing the cold front over the islands will produce a long-lived and extra-large northwest swell that will rapidly build into the islands today. The swell is expected to drop below warning thresholds Tuesday night into Wednesday. The northwest pacific remains active resulting in a large northwest swell towards the end of the week near advisory levels. Surf along south and west facing shores will also see an increase in short- period wind waves tonight into Tuesday due to the strong onshore winds.
