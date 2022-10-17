 Skip to main content
Monday Weather: Trades fade, High Surf Advisory, Box Jelly Fish possible

Island Breakdown
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds begin to ease up on Monday making things warm and muggy. Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

Weather Alerts
8 Day

Fair weather will continue as diminishing trade winds will produce a land and sea breeze weather pattern through Tuesday. Unsettled and wet weather conditions will move in on Wednesday and Thursday as a weakening cold front stalls out over the islands. Expect increasing shower trends mainly along the frontal cloud band over the northwestern islands with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy trade winds forecast in the wake of the front. Wet weather continues over the islands of Oahu and Kauai through Friday with brief periods of showers forecast elsewhere through Saturday. More stable conditions with drying trends are forecast on Sunday and Monday as moderate trade winds return to the region.

Surf

