Monday Weather: Trades fade, High Surf Advisory, Box Jelly Fish possible

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds begin to ease up on Monday making things warm and muggy. Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Fair weather will continue as diminishing trade winds will produce a land and sea breeze weather pattern through Tuesday. Unsettled and wet weather conditions will move in on Wednesday and Thursday as a weakening cold front stalls out over the islands. Expect increasing shower trends mainly along the frontal cloud band over the northwestern islands with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy trade winds forecast in the wake of the front. Wet weather continues over the islands of Oahu and Kauai through Friday with brief periods of showers forecast elsewhere through Saturday. More stable conditions with drying trends are forecast on Sunday and Monday as moderate trade winds return to the region.
High surf advisory for north and west facing shores of Kaua'i County, High surf advisory for north facing shores of O'ahu, Moloka'i and Maui
Box Jelly Fish are possible, check for posted signs and with life guards before getting in the water.
A new, moderate-sized northwest swell (320-340 degrees) has arrived at the Hanalei nearshore buoy and will continue to fill in through the morning, peaking at low end advisory levels, and then lower through Tuesday. A larger, but shorter- period, north swell (360 degrees) is expected to arrive Wednesday and may bring low- end advisory level surf to north facing shores Wednesday night and early Thursday, before lowering Thursday night through Saturday. It will also likely bring SCA level seas to exposed waters.
Small background south swells (180 degrees) are expected through Tuesday, with a series of slightly larger, long- period south swells expected Wednesday through Saturday. With no significant trade wind flow over and upwind of the state, most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap.