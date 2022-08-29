Monday Weather: Trade winds weaken, humid conditions prevail

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds will weaken to start the work week. Humid conditions will prevail with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs 84 to 92. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph, with localized land and sea breezes.
The trades will weaken today, allowing localized land and sea breezes to become common in the more sheltered leeward areas through mid week. Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas during the night and early morning hours, then transition over to the island interiors and leeward areas each afternoon through Wednesday. A disturbance aloft will keep showers a bit more active over the western islands through Tuesday, with drier more stable conditions overspreading the entire state Tuesday night and Wednesday. Moderate trade winds will return for the latter part of the work week, and we should also see an increase in trade wind showers as a mid-level trough moves through. A more typical mainly windward and mauka focused shower pattern is expected late Friday through next weekend, with moderate trades prevailing.
Small surf is anticipated for all shores through the week. Trades will continue to ease today, giving way to local land and sea breeze conditions later today through Wednesday. A return of breezy trades through the second half of the week will lead to increasing surf along east facing shores.