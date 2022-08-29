 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monday Weather: Trade winds weaken, humid conditions prevail

  • 0
8 Day
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds will weaken to start the work week. Humid conditions will prevail with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs 84 to 92. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph, with localized land and sea breezes.

Island Breakdown

The trades will weaken today, allowing localized land and sea breezes to become common in the more sheltered leeward areas through mid week. Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas during the night and early morning hours, then transition over to the island interiors and leeward areas each afternoon through Wednesday. A disturbance aloft will keep showers a bit more active over the western islands through Tuesday, with drier more stable conditions overspreading the entire state Tuesday night and Wednesday. Moderate trade winds will return for the latter part of the work week, and we should also see an increase in trade wind showers as a mid-level trough moves through. A more typical mainly windward and mauka focused shower pattern is expected late Friday through next weekend, with moderate trades prevailing.

Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK