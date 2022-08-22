Monday Weather: Trade winds start to ease up, High Surf Advisory in effect

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A south swell (190 degrees) will continue to produce advisory
level surf for south facing shores. The large surf will continue
through the afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU( KITV4) - Trade winds begin to ease, Hawai'i Island and Maui may see a boost in showers. Overall, partly cloudy skies with scattered to isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph.
Trade winds will ease today as an area of moisture increases showers over mainly windward Big Island and Maui. Weak trade winds will allow localized land and sea breezes to take over Tuesday into Thursday, and humid conditions will bring an uptick in windward showers along with spotty afternoon rainfall across leeward areas. Trade winds will rebuild Thursday and Friday and may become breezy during the weekend.
High Surf Advisory in effect until 6 pm Monday for south facing shores of all islands.
The current long period south swell has peaked and will slowly decrease later today. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) will remain in effect through the day for all south facing shores and drop later tonight as the south swell continues to decline. Surf along west facing shores will remain elevated due to the long period south swell wrapping around the western sides of each island.
A northwest swell is building into the region today producing fun sized surf through Thursday along north facing shores. Short period trade wind swell will decline with lower trade wind speeds forecast through the week.