Monday Weather: Trade winds, brief trade showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will bring brief showers over windward and mauka sections. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies, scattered windward and mauka rain with trade winds at 10 to 20 mph. Lows 69 to 74.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus brief showers mainly over windward and mauka areas into early Wednesday. The greatest coverage of trade showers will be during the overnight and early morning hours. Increasing moisture is expected to enhance trade showers over windward facing sections from late Wednesday through the end of the new work week.
We will continue to see small surf along north facing shores during the next few days. Another small pulse from the north- northwest is possible later today into Tuesday followed by a slightly larger swell from the northwest late Thursday into Friday.
A series of small long-period south swells will continue to keep fun size surf along south facing shores through the week. Surf should trend down this weekend with mainly background energy by early next week. Surf heights along west facing shores will remain small through the week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain near seasonal averages for the next several days with increasing trends from Wednesday to Friday as trade wind speeds strengthen.