Monday Weather: Trade wind weather with brief showers, box jelly fish alert

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds with mostly sunny skies Monday. Scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated showers leeward. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy conditions with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated showers leeward. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph.
A high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep trade winds in the forecast into next weekend. Trade winds will weaken slightly through Tuesday with localized sea breezes developing in the afternoon hours over terrain sheltered western slopes of most islands. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue for the next seven days with a slight weakening in wind speeds on Monday and Tuesday. Clouds and brief passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas, mainly in the overnight through early morning hours.
Surf heights along south facing shores will slowly decline through mid-week. The next long-period south swell will fill in late Thursday into the weekend, bringing above average surf. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain nearly flat through Monday night. The next small bump is expected for north and west facing shores late Tuesday into Wednesday. Small, choppy surf will remain along east facing shores through Monday then gradually decline as the trades locally and upstream of the state weaken.