Monday Weather: Sunshine to start the day with afternoon clouds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny weather to start the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Afternoon clouds with isolated showers will develop with daytime heating. Highs 77 to 82. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Light and variable winds and mostly dry weather will prevail for most of this week. A land and sea breeze regime will dominate, featuring mostly cool and clear nights and mornings, while afternoon and evening clouds will deliver just a few spotty showers. Light to moderate trade winds may return by next weekend.
The current northwest swell will gradually subside through this evening. The next reinforcing northwest swell will arrive early Tuesday, with surf produced by this swell likely reaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from late Tuesday through Wednesday. Surf produced by this swell may also reach the advisory criteria along exposed west facing shores of the Big Island starting Tuesday night. A much larger northwest swell arriving early Friday will likely cause surf to be well above the High Surf Warning thresholds along most north and west facing shores of the islands starting Friday, and continuing into next weekend. Expect small surf along east and south facing shores, except for some localized wrap of the northwest swell energy into select locations.