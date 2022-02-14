MONDAY WEATHER: Sunshine and trade winds; Surf on the way up

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny with isolated windward and mauka showers in the morning, shifting to scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. Trade winds around 15 mph.
Tonight, Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 59 to 64. Trade winds around 10 mph.
Light to moderate trade winds remain in the forecast at least until Wednesday. Trade winds are expected to increase, also expected is an uptick in showers across the state.
Surf is at a minimum on all shores currently, but swells from around the compass are expected during the next few days. The latest in a series of west-northwest swells will arrive late today and likely push north and west shore surf above High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels during the peak Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the significant initial west component, west facing shores of the Big Island could see surf nearing High Surf Warning levels (12 feet for that area) late Tuesday. In addition, seas mainly around Kauai could reach 10 ft and require an SCA Tuesday into Wednesday. Though probably smaller, another pulse of west-northwest swell will arrive Thursday or Friday, followed by a decline over the weekend. An out of season south-southwest swell will arrive late today, cause south shore to peak near the summertime average late Tuesday, then lower through the work week. A short period north-northeast swell will briefly boost east shore surf to near seasonal average today and Tuesday. As winds build over and east of the islands later in the week, rough trade wind swell could lead to surf near the HSA level along east-facing shores.