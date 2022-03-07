Monday Weather: Sunny start, clouds and showers later, trades build

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny to start the day, becoming partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 61 to 66. Trade winds around 10 mph.
Upper level disturbances will lead to decreasing stability across the region over the next few days, increasing cloud and rainfall trends. Another high pressure system will build in north of the state and pass slowly to the east. This system will briefly increase trade winds into the moderate range from Tuesday onward, becoming locally breezy by the weekend. Drier trends are forecast for the end of the week as an upper level high pressure ridge builds in more stable and dry conditions.
The current northwest swell will decline today, followed by a pair of northwest swells that will produce north shore surf around March average during the peaks. The first swell will arrive tonight, peak Tuesday, and decline Wednesday and Thursday. The second northwest swell will arrive Thursday, peak Friday, then gradually decline through the upcoming weekend. Mainly background south swells are expected through Tuesday, with a slight bump possible Wednesday through Friday. East shore surf will remain below seasonal levels through next weekend.