Monday Weather: Strong winds trigger Wind and Red Flag Advisories

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
today, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
* WIND...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, with higher
gusts.
* WHERE..Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy and windy. Scattered windward showers in the morning, isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph
Tonight, partly cloudy and breezy. scattered showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Leeward, partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 72 to 78. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Wind advisory until 6 pm for portions of Big Island Lana'i and Kaho'olawe
Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles. Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.
Red flag warning in effect until 6 pm for Leeward sides of all islands
Strong trade winds will continue today, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. A transition period is expected Tuesday through midweek as an upper disturbance and surface trough approach and move in from the east. Diminishing trade winds along with increasing moisture may be enough to trigger a few showers over our dry leeward areas through the afternoon hours where sea breezes form Wednesday through the second half of the week.
A south swell currently moving into the region will elevate south shore surf through Tuesday. Only small background south swells are expected from Wednesday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will hold steady through Tuesday. Wind waves will decrease on Wednesday as trades diminish, however distant tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific will send a small, medium period, east swell into the region from Tuesday night through Friday, producing a slight boost to east shore surf. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat this week.