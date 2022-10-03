 Skip to main content
Monday Weather: Showers move through the islands; trade winds fill in

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The disturbance that brought showers to Kaua'i and O'ahu over the weekend is nearly stationary but continues to weaken over Maui and Hawai'i Island. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible for the eastern half of the state; improving conditions for the western half of the state. As the disturbance continues south, trade winds will start to fill in at 10 to 20 mph. Today's highs will land between 82 to 87 degrees.

Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Lows 68 to 73. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

An error occurred