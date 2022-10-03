Monday Weather: Showers move through the islands; trade winds fill in

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The disturbance that brought showers to Kaua'i and O'ahu over the weekend is nearly stationary but continues to weaken over Maui and Hawai'i Island. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible for the eastern half of the state; improving conditions for the western half of the state. As the disturbance continues south, trade winds will start to fill in at 10 to 20 mph. Today's highs will land between 82 to 87 degrees.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Lows 68 to 73. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
A nearly stationary frontal boundary continues to weaken over Maui and the Big Island this morning producing extensive clouds and enhanced showers. The highest rainfall amounts are forecast over windward and mountain areas. Moderate northeast trade winds are filling in behind the front as it passes through each island. This front will fade away by Tuesday. Drier and more stable conditions set up over the western end of the state from Wednesday through Friday, while a wet pattern will continue for the Big Island and east Maui as a passing low level disturbance pulls up tropical moisture from the southeast into the weekend.
A couple of small to moderate size, medium period swells can be expected from around the northern half of the compass this week. An ongoing small, short to medium period north swell is slowly declining and will linger on through the early morning. A slightly larger, longer period north northeast swell originating from a northeast low will begin arriving later today and will peak surf along north-facing shores Tuesday. North surf is not expected to reach High Surf Advisory levels through Thursday. In tandem with this northeast swell, a small medium period northwest swell will pass through Tuesday into Wednesday morning. As both of these swells subside Wednesday, a moderate size, medium to long period northwest swell will reach the islands Thursday and peak north-facing shore surf to possibly double head high heights Friday and Saturday.
A small, medium period south swell will continue to fill in and peak today then lower gradually lower through the middle of the week. Mainly low background south swell energy later this week with a slightly larger bump in south swell expected Friday or Saturday.
As a result of weaker trades over and upwind of the state, eastern wind wave chop will remain rather small. Any slight increase in any west or east-facing shore surf will come from north swell wrap.