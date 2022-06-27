Monday Weather: Scattered showers to start, breezy trade winds return

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long period south swell is peaking this morning and will
continue to produce advisory level surf today. The swell is
expected to decline late this afternoon through tonight, though
another pulse of south swell should keep south shore surf
elevated through Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today, though another pulse of south
swell will produce elevated surf on Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered morning showers, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue with scattered showers after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
A high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will build into the region today, increasing trade wind speeds into the moderate to locally breezy range through Friday. Fairly typical cloud and shower trends will return with passing showers over the windward and mountain areas of each island, favoring the overnight to early morning hours. An upper level disturbance passing over the islands next weekend may briefly increase cloud and shower trends.
High Surf Advisory for south facing shores
Small Craft Advisory
The first pulse of south swell that came in larger than expected has now begun to decrease. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through this afternoon. Although a slight decline in surf is possible late today through tonight, the next pulse of south swell due on Tuesday will keep south shore surf up around advisory level through Wednesday. This swell will gradually decline Thursday and Friday.
Surf along exposed north and east facing shores could see a bump in small, short period swell through today. Surf along north shores will drop Tuesday, while strengthening trade winds will boost rough east shore surf to around seasonal average into next weekend.