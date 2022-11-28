Monday Weather: Muggy and wet; Flash Flood Watch in effect

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The National Weather Service has issued several alerts for Monday:
- Flood watch through 6 pm
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS EVENING... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. As showers will be moving over the islands from the south, leeward and urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A surface trough and associated deep moisture will move northward through the islands today. There remains the potential for some slow moving showers to develop, possibly resulting in flash flooding across portions of the state. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
- Winter Weather Advisory for Hawai'i Island Summits until 10 am
- Ashafall Advisory until 10 am
Today, muggy and wet weather is on tap for Monday with mostly cloudy conditions, showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 76 to 81. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers. Lows 67 to 72. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
A trough of low pressure lifting northward through the islands will bring some muggy and wet weather to the state today and tonight, with many areas receiving some beneficial rainfall. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop later today through Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through the weekend.
The current north-northeast swell continues to fade and a new long period west-northwest swell (300 degrees) will build into the Hawaii region through the day. Surf from this swell will likely exceed High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by Tuesday morning. This swell will slowly lower from Tuesday night through Wednesday. Another slightly larger, west-northwest (310 degrees) swell will spread across the area Thursday and Friday possibly producing peak surf
heights well above the HSA thresholds along most north and west facing shores. Surf heights along east facing shores will decrease and only minimal background surf is forecast along south facing shores this week.
