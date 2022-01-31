 Skip to main content

Monday Weather: Mix of sun and clouds with light winds

  • Updated
  • 0
Radar
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Partly sunny skies with isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

8 Day

A series of fronts will approach and stall northwest of the islands, causing trade wind speeds to fluctuate at light to moderate levels through the work week, while keeping any significant rainfall away from the Aloha state. Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts, particularly during nights and mornings. A more typical showery trade wind pattern could return over the weekend, with trades expected to strengthen to breezy levels by Sunday.

Surf

Surf along north and west facing shores will briefly ease by the end of the day today, then quickly rise tonight through Tuesday as a new, west-northwest swell arrives and builds down the island chain. Heights will climb above advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores through the day Tuesday as the swell peaks, then ease through midweek. Overlapping west-northwest swells Thursday night through the weekend will lead to the surf trending back up, potentially to advisory levels by Saturday. Surf along east facing shores will remain below average through Tuesday, then rise Wednesday through the second half of the week due to a combination of trades returning and a small easterly swell. Surf along south facing shores will hold today before dropping due to a small, out of season, south- southwest swell moving through. Another small, south-southwest swell arriving toward the end of the week is possible.

