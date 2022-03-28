 Skip to main content
Monday Weather: Light winds with a sunny start, clouds form later with brief showers

Radar
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny to start becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Light trade winds will allow for land and sea breezes to develop producing clouds and brief showers over mauka and interior sections. Highs 77 to 82. Variable winds up to 15 mph.

Island Breakdown

Tonight, mostly cloudy in the evening becoming mostly clear overnight. Isolated showers. Lows 65 to 70. Variable winds up to 15 mph.

8 Day

Trade winds will slowly strengthen from Wednesday into Friday, then becoming breezy over the weekend. An upper level low will form west of the state and drift over the islands from Wednesday through Friday increasing shower trends. A stronger upper level low moves into the area by this weekend, enhancing showers statewide through Sunday.

Surf

A relatively small north swell will turn toward the northeast today, and continue into Wednesday. A larger, long-period northwest swell will build today and tonight, peak Tuesday, then gradually diminish through Thursday as it turns toward the north. Peak surf heights with this swell will approach, but will likely remain below, High Surf Advisory heights. Another long-period northwest swell is possible by the end of the week, with peak surf heights likely large enough to warrant a High Surf Advisory for exposed north and west facing shores. Another pulse of small long-period south swell is expected the next couple of days, providing some surf to south facing shores.

