Monday Weather: Light winds to start with clouds and showers, trades build later

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Cloudy conditions Monday with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds to 15 mph becoming northeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight, Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a few showers leeward. Expect numerous showers for Kaua'i in the overnight hours. Lows 67 to 72. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
A front approaching from the northwest will stall and weaken near Kaua'i on Tuesday bringing increased shower activity to the state. Kauai expected to receive the bulk of the showers.
Breezy to locally windy trade winds will fill back in on Tuesday. Moisture associated with the remnant frontal boundary will allow a wet trade wind pattern through Friday, especially over the west end of the island chain.
A new northwest swell is expected to build today and peak Tuesday, when the direction will shift out of the north- northwest. North shore surf may top High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels tonight and Tuesday, followed by a gradual decline Wednesday into next weekend. Background south shore surf will be interrupted by a small south-southwest swell midweek. East shore surf will remain well below the seasonal average through today. Wind swell will ramp up as the trade winds increase Tuesday and Wednesday, but the islands will lie near the eastern edge of the fetch of strong trade winds, which will limit the growth of the local seas. Latest guidance shows the rough trade wind swell could push east shore surf on Kauai near the HSA threshold.