Monday Weather: Light winds, low chance of showers

HONOLULU (KITV) - Starting the work week with light and variable winds with limited rainfall across the state. Expect mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 78 to 83. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers to start, then scattered showers late tonight. Lows 65 to 70. Trade Winds build 10 to 15 mph this evening.
A weak surface ridge in the vicinity of Hawaii will maintain light and variable winds, and keep showers limited across the islands today. This ridge is expected to build as it lifts slowly north, which will allow locally breezy trade winds to gradually return from late tonight through Tuesday. The trade winds will transport some low clouds and brief showers mainly along windward facing slopes from tonight into mid-week. The winds will likely trend weaker starting Wednesday night as a front approaches Kauai from the northwest. In addition, expect a significantly drier weather pattern over most of the state from Thursday into the New Year`s Holiday Weekend.
High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores Kaua'i County to Moloka'i and for north-facing shores of Maui
The slow decline of the ongoing moderate size, medium period northwest (310-320 degree) swell will maintain High Surf Advisory (HSA) surf heights along north and west-facing shores (except Big Island) through mid or late morning. The next moderate size, medium period northwest (310 degree) swell will build in Wednesday and potentially increase north and west-facing shore surf back up to HSA levels Thursday and Friday. A slightly larger northwest swell arriving around New Year's Day could also generate a HSA event next Monday. East-facing shore chop will remain small but a short term increase in easterly winds Tuesday will likely add another foot or two onto east faces.