Monday Weather: Light winds, low chance of showers

  • Updated
Island Breakdown
HONOLULU (KITV) - Starting the work week with light and variable winds with limited rainfall across the state. Expect mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 78 to 83. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers to start, then scattered showers late tonight. Lows 65 to 70. Trade Winds build 10 to 15 mph this evening.

Weather Alerts
8-day
Weather Concerns
