Monday Weather: Light winds, low chance of rain, large waves

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds for Maui County and Hawai'i Island with light winds for O'ahu and Kaua'i. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 77 to 82. Variable winds to 15 mph
Tonight, partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 64 to 69. Variable winds to 15 mph.
A stable airmass overhead will limit shower chances until a weak front moves in from the northwest midweek.
High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu, and Moloka'i and for north-facing shores of Maui
The current large, long-period northwest swell will produce dangerously large breaking waves along exposed north and west facing shores into early Tuesday. This swell is expected to gradually lower late Tuesday, and then shift from a more northerly direction by mid- week. A small south-southwest swell may arrive late tonight and Tuesday, and then linger for a day or two. Surf along east facing shores will remain small this week due to the lack of strong trade winds locally and upstream of the state.