Monday Weather: Light winds, afternoon clouds; High Surf Advisory remains in effect

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy with scattered showers for windward sections. Leeward spots will see partly sunny skies with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Light and variable winds at 5 to 15 MPH.
Satellite loop shows lingering patchy broken low clouds across the smaller islands as well as across windward portions of the Big island.
Expect daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop across many areas around the state through much of the forecast period. Total rainfall will be light.
High pressure will begin to build back in northwest of the area Friday and Saturday.
High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores from Kaua'i to Moloka'i, north facing shores of Maui, and west facing shores of Hawai'i Island.
The ongoing long-period west-northwest swell will gradually decline over the next several days, but a fresh pulse of shorter period northwest swell has been arriving and will stretch into Tuesday. Thus, the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for exposed north and west facing shores has been extended through this afternoon. The HSA may need to be extended further in time, depending on how large the latest pulse turns out to be. Surf heights will decrease slowly late Tuesday into Wednesday, but another batch of long-period west- northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday night, peak Thursday into Friday, then gradually subside. Peak surf heights will easily reach HSA levels with this swell, with more northwest swells anticipated into the long range.