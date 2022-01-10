Monday Weather: High surf, sunshine and showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest swell will produce seas of 10 to 12 feet today,
increasing to 12 to 16 feet tonight.
* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers for most of the state. Maui county expect partly sunny conditions with a chance of showers.
Highs 75 to 80. Variable winds to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Southwest winds will increase some today as a weak front approaches from the northwest. This front will move down the island chain tonight and Tuesday, briefly boosting winds and shower activity. Behind the front, expect a short period of cool trade winds. A mainly light wind pattern will lead to land and sea breezes Wednesday through Friday, followed by a possible return of trade winds next weekend.
A large northwest swell, from a 300 direction, will slowly decrease today. However, a larger northwest swell will arrive later tonight from a 320 degree direction, peaking on Tuesday, then slowly lowering Tuesday night into Wednesday. A third northwest swell, also from a 320 degree direction, will likely arrive by Wednesday night, peaking on Thursday, then lowering slowly from late Thursday to Friday.