...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Oahu.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An upper level low to the west will combine with a nearby
surface trough to bring the potential for heavy rain that
could lead to flash flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.


A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 knots with higher gusts and seas 8 to
13 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Monday Weather: Flood Watch in effect for all islands. Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch all islands through this afternoon.

Grab the jacket today and expect cloudy skies with frequent showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 74 to 79. Windy on kauai

An error occurred