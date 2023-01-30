Monday Weather: Flood Watch in effect for all islands. Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An upper level low to the west will combine with a nearby
surface trough to bring the potential for heavy rain that
could lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 knots with higher gusts and seas 8 to
13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Grab the jacket today and expect cloudy skies with frequent showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 74 to 79. Windy on kauai
With northeast winds 15 to 30 mph gusting to 50 mph. East winds 10 To 25 mph elsewhere.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered windward showers and slight chance of thunderstorms, isolated leeward showers. Lows 65 to 70. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Winter Storm Warning until 6 pm this evening for Mauna Kea And Mauna Loa summits.
A surface disturbance near Maui County will act as a focus for cloud and shower development over all islands as it moves slowly northwest today. A strong upper-level low to the west is destabilizing the atmosphere, bringing heavy showers that could result in flooding, and a Flood Watch remains in effect for all islands today. The potential for heavy showers will gradually diminish tonight and Tuesday as winds become light for most of the week. Trade winds may return by the end of the week.
High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores of Kaua'i County, Oa'hu, Moloka'i and north-facing shores of Maui.
High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of Kauai.
Elevated rough surf will persist across most north and west facing showers from Kauai to Maui into Monday. The northwest (310 degrees) swell producing the large surf will peak overnight and early Monday, while large wind waves from fresh to near gale northeast winds produce high surf along some exposures of eastern Kauai. The northwest swell will begin to decline late Monday and Tuesday, followed by a small to moderate pulse of northwest swell Wednesday. A small south swell is possible Tuesday into Thursday.