Monday Weather: Fairly dry conditions, vog, huge surf

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 19 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A powerful northwest swell will generate locally strong surges
and currents in exposed harbors today, with the potential for large
breaking waves near harbor entrances. Some harbors affected will
include Kikiaola on Kauai, Waianae and Haleiwa on Oahu, Kaumalapau
on Lanai, and Honokohau and Kawaihae on the Big Island.
Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vehicles.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light to moderate east-southeast winds will allow for voggy conditions across the islands. Starting the day with mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy by this afternoon. Isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Maui...Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight, Partly cloudy. Haze. Isolated showers. Lows 64 to 69. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Expect light to moderate background east to southeast winds as the high-pressure ridge north of the islands remains weak. These lighter winds will allow daytime sea breezes to develop over most islands with a slight increase in clouds and possibly a shower or two over island mountain and interior sections. A powerful northwest swell will maintain very high surf and will produce coastal impacts along most north and west-facing shores today.
High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores of Kauai County, O'ahu and Moloka'i and north-facing shores of Maui and Hawai'i Island
High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of Lanai and Maui
A powerful northwest swell will continue to bring extra large surf today as it gradually diminishes from northwest to southeast across the island chain. The swell will diminish further tonight and Tuesday, but a new large northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday. Although not expected to be as impactful as the current swell, peak surf heights will likely be large enough on Wednesday to prompt a high surf warning for exposed north and west facing shores. This next swell will gradually diminish Thursday into Friday, with the long-range outlook featuring a moderate-size west- northwest swell next weekend, with potential for a north swell as well. No other significant swells are expected.