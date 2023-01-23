 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 19 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

A powerful northwest swell will generate locally strong surges
and currents in exposed harbors today, with the potential for large
breaking waves near harbor entrances. Some harbors affected will
include Kikiaola on Kauai, Waianae and Haleiwa on Oahu, Kaumalapau
on Lanai, and Honokohau and Kawaihae on the Big Island.

Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vehicles.

Monday Weather: Fairly dry conditions, vog, huge surf

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light to moderate east-southeast winds will allow for voggy conditions across the islands. Starting the day with mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy by this afternoon. Isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Maui...Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.

Weather Alerts

Tonight, Partly cloudy. Haze. Isolated showers. Lows 64 to 69. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

8 day
surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred