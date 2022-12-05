Monday Weather: Developing storm moves towards the islands; heavy rain possible

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A developing storm far to the northwest of the island will move southward today. Expect, partly cloudy skies with scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers through the night and a slight chance Of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
A developing low far northwest of the islands will move southward today, then shift west and away from the state thereafter. This low will shift our winds to southerlies and southeasterlies today, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of the week. Breezy to windy trades and more typical weather should return for the second half of the week.
Mid- to short-period NE swell continues to be the primary wave energy early this morning according to near shore PacIOOS buoy data, as the ongoing WNW swell fades out. Some modest NE swell reinforcements are expected tonight, then gradually diminishing over the next several days. Surf along E facing shores will increase by midweek, and may lead to high surf. Swell from the developing kona low should reach the smaller islands late tonight and tomorrow, with the largest swell on the W end of the island chain. Offshore buoys have yet to pick up on this swell which is why it was decided to hold off on issuing an advisory with this package. Latest model guidance has also come in lower on the predicted peak surf heights, thus confidence in this swell peaking up to warning levels is still uncertain but not totally out of the question, especially for Kauai. After this swell peaks and diminishes through the week, no other significant NW swells are expected into the weekend.