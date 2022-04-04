Monday Weather: Cloudy and breezy, trade winds ease up tonight

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It will be a mostly cloudy and breezy to start the workweek. Drier trade wind weather is expected, but don't count out scattered windward and mauka showers. Highs will range from 78 to 83 degrees with trades gusting from 15 to 25 mph.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated showers for leeward sections. Low temperatures will range from 65 to 70 degrees. Trade winds are expected to ease.
Breezy trade winds will prevail on Monday with rather dry trade wind weather, and increasing high clouds streaming into the island chain.
Increasing trade showers and considerable cloudiness will hold in place as an upper level disturbance moves overhead. A return to more typical trade wind weather can be expected late Wednesday through Thursday night, with the trades becoming breezy once again.
Monday's northwest swell will gradually lower through Tuesday. The next medium size northwest swell is timed to arrive Wednesday and pass through the islands into Friday.
Small background south swells are expected through Friday with a slightly larger south swell scheduled around Saturday.
Short period choppy east facing shore surf will remain elevated through the day with only a slight lowering Tuesday and Wednesday under moderate trade flow.
East wind wave swell and surf will increase later this week in response to strengthened trades.