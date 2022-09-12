Monday Weather: Clouds, gentle trades, High Surf Advisory

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores later today.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...6 AM HST today through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly cloudy to start for windward spots with morning showers likely for windward O'ahu, then partly cloudy. Mostly sunny in the morning for leeward sections, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 89. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 69 to 74. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Trade winds will remain gentle to moderate this week, delivering a few showers to windward areas. Winds will be light enough to allow afternoon sea breezes to bring some clouds and showers to leeward areas as well. Shower coverage and intensity may increase from Wednesday into Friday as moisture increases and the atmosphere becomes unstable. Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected next weekend.
High Surf Advisory for south facing shores
A small, medium to long period south southwest swell will continue to build in through the day. This swell, in tandem with the arrival of a low, medium period southeast swell, has a High Surf Advisory (HSA) in effect through 6 AM HST Tuesday. A small, medium period easterly swell from former Tropical Cyclone Kay will also move around the chain through Tuesday. The combination of these three swells will keep surf elevated along many southeast and east-facing shorelines into the middle of the week.