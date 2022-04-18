Monday Weather: Breezy trades continue with a mix of sun and clouds, scattered showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny leeward. Partly cloudy skies on the windward side with scattered afternoon showers. Highs 82 to 87. Locally breezy trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with windward showers likely, isolated showers leeward. Lows 68 to 73. Highs 81 to 86. Locally breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph.
Locally breezy trades will prevail into next weekend, occasionally delivering low clouds and showers that will primarily dampen windward areas. A nearby trough aloft will bring periods of high clouds through the week, initially over Maui County and the Big Island, then thickening over all islands Thursday and Friday.
Small northwest to north swells will continue to generate small surf along most north and west facing shorelines through Tuesday. A larger, longer period northwest swell associated with former Typhoon Malakas will build from Tuesday into Wednesday. This new swell will boost surf along north and west facing shores to head- high or slightly higher lasting into Friday. Another long period northwest swell arrives late Friday into Saturday to near High Surf Advisory levels. Expect elevated surf heights along north and west facing shores to last through the weekend.
South shore surf heights will remain elevated today and then trend lower tonight and Tuesday as the current long period south swell energy begins to decline. The next larger long period south swell will arrive late Friday into Saturday, elevating surf heights along south facing shores just in time for the weekend. East shore surf will remain small and choppy over the next several days.