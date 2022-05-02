Monday Weather: Breezy trades and showers to start the work week; isolated thunderstorms possible

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Up to 30 kt over the
Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trades persist on Monday. Windward and mauka zones will see scattered showers with heavy downpours possible. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers through the day. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, Mostly cloudy and breezy. Windward and mauka showers are likely with scattered showers for the leeward sides through the night. Lows 68 to 73. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Strong trade winds will decrease slightly by Tuesday but remain breezy through the rest of the week. An upper trough will linger nearby through the end of the work week, keeping our airmass unstable and maintaining the potential for locally heavy downpours. Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the eastern end of the state through today. Drier trade wind weather is expected to return this coming weekend.
A new northwest swell will steadily fill in throughout the day today. The swell will then get a reinforcement Tuesday into Wednesday with surf heights possibly reaching low end advisory levels. This swell will then lower gradually through the remainder of the week. A new long period south swell will gradually fill in today and will be followed by an even larger south swell Tuesday into Wednesday. This swell may be large enough for surf heights to reach low end advisory levels during its peak Wednesday and Thursday. This swell will then lower gradually through the remainder of the week. Trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east facing shores this week. Surf heights along east facing shores are expected to remain below advisory levels.