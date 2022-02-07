Monday Weather: Breezy trades and passing showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly sunny Monday with scattered showers over windward and mauka sections. Isolated showers leeward. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies. Windward and mauka sections will see scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Leeward isolated showers. Lows 65 to 70. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday as a high pressure ridge lingers just north of Kauai. Passing trade wind showers will continue over the next two days favoring the typical windward and mountain areas. By Wednesday stable dry conditions with light and variable sea breeze winds each day will prevail through Friday. Clouds will develop over island mountain and interior sections each afternoon with clearing at night. Another high drifts eastward just north of the state on Saturday, producing another round of moderate to locally breezy trade winds with increasing shower trends for the weekend.
Moderate northwest swell is expected to gradually diminish today. Another pulse of west-northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight and Tuesday, potentially boosting surf to High Surf Advisory levels. This swell will slowly lower into Thursday, then persist at small to moderate heights into next weekend. A larger northwest swell may arrive in just over a week. Slightly elevated, short-period east swell will continue the next couple of days, as well as a small south swell.