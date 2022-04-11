 Skip to main content
Monday Weather: Breezy trades, a mix of sun and clouds, windward and mauka showers

Hilo
By Donna Carey

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny for leeward sections, partly cloudy over windward and mauka locations. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka zones each day as pockets of moisture move through. . Highs 81 to 88. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered windward showers, isolated showers leeward. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 66 to 73. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Island Breakdown
8 Day

Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through the week. Outside of a few afternoon showers over the Kona slopes, expect the dry conditions to continue for our leeward areas. Increasing moisture along with an upper disturbance moving into the area may lead to better shower coverage next weekend.

Surf

A series of small northwest swells will move through the islands during the next 7 days, keeping surf just above flat levels most days.

Fresh to strong trades over and upstream of the islands will keep elevated surf in place along east facing shores through Tuesday. East shore surf will then trend downward slightly Wednesday through Friday, then possibly trend back up over the weekend.

Several overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf elevated through Tuesday. Surf will then decrease to background levels Wednesday through Friday, before trending back up next weekend.

