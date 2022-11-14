Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds, windward and mauka showers

HONOLUL (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy windward sections with brief showers likely. Lots of sunshine for leeward spots with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with showers likely on the windward side. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail. Showery low clouds will favor windward slopes and coasts, with some showers occasionally drifting into leeward areas of the smaller islands. The island atmosphere will be somewhat unstable the next couple of days, allowing some showers to become briefly heavy.
The current long-period northwest (320 deg) swell is now on the decline and will continue to lower today. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) for north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, as well as north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai, and Maui has been cancelled. The next northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Tuesday with a similar size, so advisory conditions are possible again along many north and west-facing exposures late Tuesday into Wednesday. This swell will be reinforced by a more northerly swell late Wednesday into Thursday.
The trade winds over and upstream of the islands are generating choppy, rough seas along east-facing shores, but will decline through the middle of the week as winds briefly taper off. A small south swell is possible during the second half of this week.