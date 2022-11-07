Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds, windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered windward and mauka sections, isolated showers leeward. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds 15 to 20 Mph.
Moderate to locally breezy easterly winds continue through Saturday. Expect typical trade wind weather with brief periods of showers favoring windward and mauka areas, mainly in the overnight to early morning hours. Isolated showers are possible over leeward locations. High clouds over the region through much of the week will enhance sunrise and sunset colors.
The locally strong trade winds will maintain slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores during the next few days. There may be a slight downward trend in surf along east facing shores if the trade winds weaken heading into next weekend. Small, medium-period north- northeast swells are expected to produce small surf along exposed north facing shores this week. A large northwest swell arriving early Saturday morning may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands next weekend. Elsewhere, surf along south facing shores will gradually lower through the end of this week.