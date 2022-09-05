Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds, scattered showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Locally breezy trade winds will deliver an area of showery low clouds today into tonight, fueling an increase in windward showers. Trades will diminish slightly on Tuesday, and may ease further later in the week, delivering periodic clouds and showers to windward areas.
South-facing shore surf will remain low through the week with the continued passage of small, long period background south southwest swells. High swell from storm and gale force wind fetch regions south of New Zealand and the Tasman Sea, respectively, will be directed along the island's south southwest swell window paths today. These larger, medium to long period swells are timed to reach our local waters next weekend and may support near or slightly over head high surf along many south-facing shores. A series of small, medium period north swells from a couple of systems northwest of the state, between the western Aleutians and the International Date Line, will produce minor bumps to late week north-facing shore surf. Near term east wind wave chop will remain slightly elevated under these generally moderate to fresh east trades over and upstream of the islands. There is also a chance that the state could experience an additional weekend east swell generated from eastern Pacific Tropical Cyclone Kay as she moves near parallel to the Baja Peninsula.