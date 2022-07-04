Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds, scattered showers, choppy surf

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Strong 20 to 25 mph trade winds may make it a challenge to set up a tent at the beach today. Mostly cloudy skies, trade winds showers with periods of increased clouds and showers over windward and mauka sections of Oahu and Maui County. Highs 83 to 88.
Locally strong trades will deliver increased trade wind showers to windward slopes through mid-week, especially over central portions of the state. Trades and shower coverage then trend downward during the end of the week.
No significant swells are expected this week. Strong trade winds will support rough and choppy surf along east facing shores for the next couple of days, with a trend down thereafter as the upstream fetch diminishes. Minimal swell energy from the south and southeast is expected for most of the week, but forecast models indicate long- period south swell will increase late next weekend.