Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds prevail with a mix of sunshine and clouds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trade winds continue on Monday. Scattered morning showers for Kaua'i, isolated showers for the rest of the state. Partly cloudy skies for windward sections, mostly sunny for leeward spots. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, Breezy conditions prevail with partly cloudy skies. Windward sections expect scattered showers, isolated showers for leeward zones. Lows 69 to 74. Highs 82 to 87. Trades 15 to 25 mph.
Dry conditions will prevail today, with periodic boosts of windward rainfall. An increase in shower activity and a slight decrease in winds is expected mid week. Expect moderate to locally breezy trade winds and a typical pattern of mainly windward showers heading into next weekend.
The current small, medium period west-northwest swell will slowly fade through Wednesday. A larger long period swell will arrive in the islands on Thursday, elevating surf heights along exposed north and west facing shores through Friday. A third larger, medium period, west- northwest swell arrives from Friday night onward, producing elevated surf along north and west facing shores through next weekend.
Overlapping background south swells will continue to keep small surf heights along south facing shores through Wednesday. A slightly larger, long period southwest swell generated from the Tasman Sea basin will arrive on Thursday, elevating south shore surf through next weekend. Choppy surf along east facing shores will build closer to seasonal averages through the week as trade winds strengthen.