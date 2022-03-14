Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds hold, High Surf Advisory in effect

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy skies with isolated windward and mauka showers. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph
Mostly clear at night with trade winds. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds decrease to 10 to 15 mph
Locally breezy and dry trade wind weather will continue today. Showers will be focused along windward slopes, and aside from a few afternoon showers on the South Kona slopes, leeward areas will remain dry. Trade winds will trend down tonight through midweek, and some moisture moving in from the southeast could boost rainfall chances for some locations. A dry trade wind pattern will return Thursday through Saturday.
High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu and Moloka'i and north facing shores of Maui
The new northwest swell will peak during the day today, then lower gradually Tuesday through Wednesday. A series of smaller and shorter period northwest swells are expected during the second half of the week. South facing shores will continue to experience small, mainly background south swells throughout the week. Weak, short period surf will remain on the east side through the week as trade winds remain on the lighter side over and upwind of the state.