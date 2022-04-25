Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds continue, clouds roll in

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy and breezy. Scattered windward and mauka showers. Highs 81 to 86. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Scattered to numerous low clouds are expected to move east to west across the island chain this morning. Cloud cover will maintain through the morning with breaks increasing by midday and then fill in again tonight.
Tonight, starting off with partly cloudy skies in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered windward showers. Lows 67 to 72. East Winds 15 to 20 mph.
Breezy trades will persist over the next couple days then decrease to moderate speeds Wednesday into Thursday, then strengthen again this weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas, with a few showers spreading to leeward areas.
The current north-northwest will steadily lower today through Tuesday. Surf will then remain small along north facing shores Wednesday through Friday, with a small northwest swell bringing a slight boost over the weekend.
The current south swell will hold at elevated levels today, then gradually lower Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf will hold near seasonal levels Thursday through Saturday, with another south swell giving surf a boost above normal levels on Sunday.
Rough trade wind swell will maintain east shore surf near seasonal average through Tuesday. East shore surf will follow trade wind trends, dropping slightly Wednesday and Thursday, then rebuilding Friday through the weekend.