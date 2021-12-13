Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai and Oahu waters and channels. Rest of Maui and
Hawaii County waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Monday Weather: Blustery trades with passing showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy conditions will persist Monday with windward and mauka showers in the morning. Isolated rain for leeward spots in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Showers will be likely in the evening, then occasional showers after midnight.

Lows 68 to 73. Breezy east winds 15 to 25 mph.

Blustery trade winds will persist into the middle of the week, with lighter trade winds expected toward the end of the week. Passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas. Increased moisture Monday night into Wednesday will lead to higher trade shower coverage and intensity. As our airmass becomes more unstable, some showers may be briefly heavy. After a bit of a break Thursday and Friday, moisture may increase again next weekend.

Surf Forecast

Surf along north facing shores will trend higher starting this morning as a moderate size, medium to long period north northeast swell arrives. This swell will increase surf along north and west facing shores through Wednesday before fading away from Wednesday night into Thursday. Surf heights will flirt with High Surf Advisory levels along north facing shores on Tuesday and Wednesday. The next northwest swell will boost surf heights across the islands will arrive on Friday with surf heights trending higher for all north and west facing shores. This new northwest swell will peak on Saturday, and last through Sunday. East facing shores will see rough choppy surf through Wednesday with some wrap around energy from the northerly swell. Expect decreasing wave heights as the trade wind speeds drop from Thursday onward. Surf heights along south facing shores will remain nearly flat this week.

