Monday Morning Weather - Breezy winds continue with limited windward and mauka showers, mostly dry conditions leeward

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around peak high tide through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) Locally breezy trade winds will prevail into the weekend. Expect limited windward showers, mainly during the overnight through early morning hours each day.
Leeward areas will stay mostly dry with the exception of the Kona slopes of the big island, which will see typical cloud buildups and a few showers possible each afternoon through evening.
Small craft advisory until 6 pm hst Wednesday for Maalaea bay, Pailolo channel, Alenuihaha channel, Big Island leeward waters, Big Island southeast waters.
Minor coastal flooding during peak high tide each afternoon through Wednesday. Afternoon hours around peak high tide for vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure for all Hawaiian islands.
Surf along south facing shores will trend up today as a long period southwest swell energy from the Tasman Sea arrives and begins to move through the area. This southwest swell should peak around Tuesday and will be followed by a small reinforcing south-southwest swell by Wednesday. The combination of these swells should produce small surf along south facing shores through the week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day due to the persistent fresh onshore breezes.