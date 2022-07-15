Moanalua 99 Food Court closes its doors for good

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Historic south swell will produce dangerous waves along south
facing shores this weekend. This swell will build all day Saturday
and peak at High Surf Warning levels Saturday night through Sunday
night then slowly decrease through the first half of next week.
The swell direction will be out of the south at 170 to 190
degrees.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 10 to 14 feet during the day Saturday
then rising to 12 to 16 feet with occasional sets to 20 feet
Saturday night through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing
challenging boat handling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Always heed lifeguard advice and know your limits. When in doubt,
do not go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with stronger gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
While redevelopment can breathe new life into a neighborhood like Mapunapuna, many longtime tenants had to scramble to find new locations, while others have no place to go yet.
Moanalua 99 Food Court with its varied selection of Asian and local eateries, was an oasis of eating in the Mapunapuna industrial park area. While some tenants have found a new location, others have not found a new spot.
Huynh Le of Diem 99 Café thought she could stay at the food court until she could retire: "Suddenly its half way..it really really hurt me."
"We are very sad, she's been here since almost the beginning when she opened and it was very sudden that she only has 45 days to basically clear out of here, " Rey Matsui, Diem 99 Café.
Yin Nee Chi, Mini Garden Restaurant, "I've been here 25 years, now I have to leave and I feel really sad." "They just gave us 45 days notice and to relocate its very difficult. "
And for many here this place was not just a food court, it was a place where the community would gather. Andrew Chung owns U Achieve Learning Center and has been teaching students here for 7 years.
"It gives me a lot of mixed feelings. I have a lot of great memories here," says Andrew Chung, of the U Achieve Learning Center. "In some ways I feel bad for a lot of business owners who made their life here and came here just being part of the community. "
While Friday is the deadline for vendors to clear out, Kansai Yamato stayed open to the last moments, selling mochi. And that was to the delight of Izabella Davis who has recently come back here several times including today to get more of her favorites.
"I loved coming here and I feel really really sad that they are closing," Izabella Davis, Moanalua 99 Mochi Fan. " I just thought it was really really cool that you could see how they were making all the mochi."
About two dozen businesses here and nearby, including Henry Loui's, which has been in Mapunapuna for 42 years have closed making way for Home Depot.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.