MMC expanding its Hawaiian monk seal outreach and education programs to Maui

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI (KITV4) - NOAA's Pacific Island Regional Office in coordination with the Marine Mammal Center is announcing the expansion of the outreach and education programs on Maui next spring.
“We are honored to begin working with the Maui community, to learn from their experience, and together, to foster co-existence with monk seals and continue to conserve this endangered species in collaboration with our partners," says Dr. Jeff Boehm, CEO at The Marine Mammal Center.
With only a few hundred monk seals living in the main Hawaiian Islands, the center says the survival of each one is critical to the recovery of its population. The outreach program is being supported by an agreement with NOAA, the National Oceanic, and Atmospheric Administration. About 30% of the 1400 monk seals that exist now are alive due to ongoing conservation efforts.
“Our Maui volunteers have been nothing short of amazing,” said Nicole Davis, NOAA’s Maui marine mammal response coordinator. “As we realign volunteer management to The Marine Mammal Center, I’m confident they will be in good hands.
Remember to keep a safe distance of at least 50 feet from monk seals on land and in water, and report monk seal sightings to NOAA’s statewide toll-free hotline at 1-888-256-9840.