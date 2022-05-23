Missing wallet found at Ko Olina Beach returned to rightful owner two years after being lost

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A wallet that has been missing for nearly two years was found by a family at Ko Olina Beach over the weekend. The wallet was covered in mold and ants, and the discoverer could tell it was sitting there for a long time.
“It was there for over a year yet, all of the landscapers, tourists, and everybody that goes over there never saw it. I was surprised that nobody picked it up,” said Landon De Ponte, an Oregon resident.
There was $24 in cash, car keys and a Hawaii driver's license inside.
Natalie De Ponte said she found the owner, Julie Hastings, online. It turns out she had recently moved to the mainland.
“It was actually not easy finding her because she doesn't really have a lot of social media and I don't have Facebook myself. I was able to find her through LinkedIn, to her Facebook, and I just sent her a message with a picture of her wallet and asked if this was hers," said Natalie De Ponte.
They said she was happy to have her wallet back after so long and gave them her new address in North Carolina. They immediately mailed the wallet out to her.
“It made us happy to do a good deed, and any opportunity we get to do a good deed for somebody, we will do it. It feels good and she was extremely grateful,” said Landon De Ponte.
The family also said that Julie assumed the wallet was stolen and never would have guessed it would be returned. She also still drives that car – and hopes that old car key will still work.
“I believe that it was predestined for someone who was going to turn it in to find it. Anybody else may have put it in their pocket," said Richard De Ponte.