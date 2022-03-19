Missing toddler pulled from waters off Maili Beach Park has died, medical examiner says By KITV4 Web Staff Mar 19, 2022 Mar 19, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Honolulu Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Medical Examiner has confirmed that the toddler pulled from West Oahu waters on Friday has died.According to the boy's family, Quincy was last seen at Maili Beach Park at approximately 4:50 p.m. when the family noticed he was not in their tent.According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), 2-year-old Quincy Menasse was found in the ocean just before 7 p.m. Lifeguards brought Quincy to shore via Jet Ski where CPR was performed.EMS then transported the toddler to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details. Local Missing 2-year-old pulled from water off Maili Beach Park in critical condition By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Toddler Quincy Emergency Medical Services Economics Fleet Transports Honolulu Medical Examiner West Oahu Cpr More From KITV 4 Island News News USPS carriers expected to deliver 12B pieces of mail between Thanksgiving & New Year's Day Updated Dec 18, 2021 COVID-19 Potential booster shot requirement for Hawaii's Safe Travels Program receives mixed reactions Updated Jan 18, 2022 Transports Maui Impacts: Flooding, landslides, boats running aground Updated Dec 7, 2021 Local A family entertainment center in Waikiki is OPEN for business after getting off to a slow start because of the pandemic. Jan 18, 2022 Local Rainbow Wahine Softball Team celebrates home opener with clubhouse renovations Updated Feb 24, 2022 Crime & Courts Missing 21-year-old Joshua Ochoa has been located Updated Dec 26, 2021 Recommended for you