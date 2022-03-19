 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missing toddler pulled from waters off Maili Beach Park has died, medical examiner says

  • Updated
  • 0
Quincy Menasse
Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Medical Examiner has confirmed that the toddler pulled from West Oahu waters on Friday has died.

According to the boy's family, Quincy was last seen at Maili Beach Park at approximately 4:50 p.m. when the family noticed he was not in their tent.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), 2-year-old Quincy Menasse was found in the ocean just before 7 p.m. Lifeguards brought Quincy to shore via Jet Ski where CPR was performed.

EMS then transported the toddler to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK