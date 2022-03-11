Missing Puna teen found safe, Hawaii Island police report By KITV Web Staff Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11, 2022 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawai‘i Police Department Hilo Patrol Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UPDATE: Hawaii Island police have located 13-year-old King Kehoe, who was reported to have run away from home on Monday.He's in good health and back with his family. ---HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are asking for the public's help in locating a Puna area teen who was reported to have run away from home on Monday.Police say 13-year-old King Kehoe was last seen on Monday, March 7, at around 2:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Kinoole Street in Hilo. He was wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans.Kehoe is described as being 5-feet tall with a slim build. He weighs approximately 95 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.Anyone with information on Kehoe's whereabouts is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Crime & Courts Big Island police renewing efforts to solve Puna man's murder from July 2021 By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kehoe Runaway Police Clothing Blue Jeans Hawaii Island Tee Shirt Whereabouts More From KITV 4 Island News News Kauai organization hopes to curb rise in overdoses Updated Nov 20, 2021 Local Woman killed in vehicle chase identified Updated Feb 25, 2022 Local Hawaii residents rally to help Tonga rebuild with fundraisers, donations Updated Jan 25, 2022 Local Closing arguments for Red Hill fuel tanks emergency order Updated Dec 21, 2021 News Oahu facing critical water shortage as residents urged to conserve Updated Mar 9, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: Sunny start with light winds, trades fill in Friday Jan 20, 2022 Recommended for you