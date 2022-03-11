 Skip to main content
Missing Puna teen found safe, Hawaii Island police report

Missing: King Kehoe
Hawai‘i Police Department Hilo Patrol

UPDATE: Hawaii Island police have located 13-year-old King Kehoe, who was reported to have run away from home on Monday.

He's in good health and back with his family. 

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are asking for the public's help in locating a Puna area teen who was reported to have run away from home on Monday.

Police say 13-year-old King Kehoe was last seen on Monday, March 7, at around 2:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Kinoole Street in Hilo. He was wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans.

Kehoe is described as being 5-feet tall with a slim build. He weighs approximately 95 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Kehoe's whereabouts is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

