Missing Oahu woman's car found in Waikele, HPD confirms | UPDATE

...FLOOD WATCH FOR MAUI COUNTY THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU STARTING SATURDAY MORNING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A developing surface trough will act as a focus for cloud and
shower development over Oahu starting on Saturday. The bulk
of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and
coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas,
where stream flow could also become elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating an Oahu woman who may be in danger.
Johnalynn Ilae, 36, last made contact with a family member on Wednesday night. According to police, she may have been in the Pearl City area.
Sources say she was meeting up with a man who was previously reported missing, but was then found dead Thursday afternoon at the Ala Moana Hotel.
Ilae was last seen driving her brown Nissan Altima with the Hawaii license plate number SBF-091.
On Friday, Honolulu Police officials confirmed they found Ilae’s car in the 94-1000 block of Nawele Street in Waikele. Ilae was nowhere to be found. The car has been towed back to HPD station for further investigation.
HPD says it is thoroughly searching the area in Waikele where the car was found. No other information has been released at this time.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.