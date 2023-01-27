 Skip to main content
Missing Oahu woman's car found in Waikele, HPD confirms | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing Oahu woman

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating an Oahu woman who may be in danger. 

Johnalynn Ilae, 36, last made contact with a family member on Wednesday night. According to police, she may have been in the Pearl City area. 

