Missing Maui mom, 4-year-old son found safe, MPD says

A Maui mother and son reported missing on Monday have been located and are safe, according to .
"As of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Ms. Gomez and Mr. Texeria. The Maui Police Department thanks the public for their assistance," a police spokesperson wrote in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities did not say where 33-year-old Michaela Gomez and her son, 4-year-old Kanawai Texeira, were or how they got in contact with the two.
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department are seeking help locating a missing mom and her son.
Michaela Gomez, 33, and Kanawai Texeira, 4, were reported missing on Monday, September, 19.
Family members are concerned for their safety and well-being after Gomez failed to respond to calls/texts from family members.
Her family reported having contact with her on Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., but have not heard from her since.
As of Monday, September 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Gomez was known to be in the Pukalani area. She may be driving a green, four-door Pontiac sedan.
Gomez is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Her son is described as Hawaiian, 3 feet tall, weighs about 40 pounds, and has light brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing either was last wearing.
If you know the whereabouts of Gomez or Texeira, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808)244-6400.
it’s an emergency, dial 9-1-1 and refer to MPD report #22-030002.