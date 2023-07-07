Missing Lahaina woman found safe, MPD says | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A woman who was reported missing out of Lahaina has been found safe, Maui police say.
Mackenzie Rae Nickelson, 35, was reported missing on Thursday, July 6, by a friend. Mackenzie was reportedly last seen around 10:15 p.m. on July 4.
According to police, Mackenzie was found safe and in good health around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigators did not say where or how they were able to locate her.
Original:
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on Maui are asking for the public’s help in finding a Lahaina woman who was last seen on July 4.
Mackenzie Rae Nickelson, 35, was reported missing on Thursday, July 6, by a friend. Mackenzie was reportedly last seen around 10:15 p.m. on July 4. Since then, calls to her cell phone and messages on social media have gone unanswered. Police did not indicate where exactly Mackenzie was last seen.
Mackenzie is described as being 6’1” tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, a black sarong, and was barefoot.
Police say Mackenzie, who also goes by Rae, has multiple tattoos on her right arm, including a tree on her right shoulder and a compass on her right bicep. She also may be driving in a gray 2015 Honda Fit with Hawaii license plate LFX377.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.