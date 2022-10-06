Missing Kauai woman found safe, police say | UPDATE By Kathryn Doorey Kathryn Doorey Author email Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Kauai Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Update 10/6:Kauai police say they have safely located Cheryl Subish.Authorities did not say where or when Sheryl was found.Original 10/5:LIHUE, Kauai (KITV4) -- The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.64-year-old Anahola resident Cheryl Subish was reported missing on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was last seen in Lihue on Tuesday walking near the bus stop on Eiwa Street at noon. Mystery surrounds death of Big Island dive tour boat captainShe was wearing blue jeans, a white and black zebra print shirt, and carrying a purse at the time.She is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds.She has brown eyes and brown hair.Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Anonymous tips can be made with CrimeStoppers Kauai at www.cskauai.org. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cheryl Subish Blue Jeans Shirt Clothing Anatomy Kauai Police Department Hair Police Purse Kathryn Doorey Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Ted's Bakery giving out free sweets for 35th anniversary Updated Jul 29, 2022 Local Kauai caregivers and elderly invited to complete surveys before September 23 deadline Updated Sep 16, 2022 Local 1 new COVID-related death, 27 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Feb 4, 2022 Local Kauai small businesses impacted by 2021 drought can apply for federal SBA loans through July 19 Updated Jun 21, 2022 Crime & Courts Hawaii residents want to see more Maile Amber Alerts after Mikella Debina abduction Updated Sep 19, 2022 Local Kaua'i Brewers Festival Updated Apr 9, 2022 Recommended for you