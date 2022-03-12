 Skip to main content
Missing Kaneohe man found safe, Honolulu police say

Missing: Marvin Valesco
Honolulu Police Department

KANEOHE (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers along with HPD would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating 48-year-old Marvin Velasco.

He was located on Friday, March 11 at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the Kaneohe area.

