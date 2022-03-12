Missing Kaneohe man found safe, Honolulu police say By KITV4 Web Staff Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Honolulu Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KANEOHE (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers along with HPD would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating 48-year-old Marvin Velasco.He was located on Friday, March 11 at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the Kaneohe area. Local Police searching for 'emotionally distraught' man who frequents Kaneohe area By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kaneohe Crimestoppers Police Safe Honolulu Public Assistance More From KITV 4 Island News Video Local musician Kimie Miner has released a new Christmas Album and is ready to start "Moving Forward" with the next phase of her career. Updated Dec 16, 2021 Local Shark Warning signs posted at Makaha Beach after sighting of 7-foot reef shark Updated Nov 18, 2021 Local UH football players, staff serving ten-day quarantine over Covid-19 exposure Updated Dec 21, 2021 Building Industry Oahu's oldest substance abuse treatment center relocates Updated Nov 30, 2021 Crime & Courts Jussie Smollett sentenced for lying to police in hate crime hoax Mar 10, 2022 Local Ukraine claims Russian general has been killed in Kharkiv Updated Mar 9, 2022 Recommended for you